Zinoleesky dey give us 'Euphoria' with new single 'Omo Ologo'!

Entertainment

Zinoleesky, the street-pop artist we all know and love, just made a huge announcement, giving us something sweet to anticipate! His third studio EP, titled Euphoria, is officially on the way. And trust Baba, he didn’t leave us hanging; the lead single, "Omo Ologo," is already out, served hot through his own independent label, Zinodict Music. E be like say Zino no dey play this season o!

This new banger, "Omo Ologo," isn't just another track; it's a whole mood about redemption and resilience, basically telling us to keep pushing for success no matter the wahala. Zino himself said it is for anyone who ever felt like the obstacles were never ending but had faith and kept pushing. If that no motivate you, I don't know wetin will!

The track got that fire production from Babybeats, who has worked with big names like Ayra Starr and Young Jonn, plus 7teentrill, known for their work with Ayo Maff and Leostaytrill. Talk about a dream team! It even came from the recent Sony Music fusion writing camp in Naija. Lyrically, Zino is still standing on ten toes and jumping obstacles, and the title refers to someone destined for success. He’s talking luxury whips and watches, public recognition, but also touching on praying for his soul, dealing with trauma, and the emotional toll of this celeb life. So it’s not just glitz, it’s real talk.

This new drop comes after a string of wins for Zinoleesky, who blends afropop, amapiano, trap, afroswing and R&B into his unique sound. His 2025 debut album, Gen Z, was a problem, topping the Official Nigerian Albums Chart and even making it to the Billboard World Albums Top 10. Then, at the start of 2026, he leveled up by launching Zinodict Music with 'Nostalgia'. Having collaborated with industry heavyweights like Omah Lay and Tiwa Savage, and even getting a co-sign from Central Cee, Zinoleesky is clearly not playing small. With more than two billion global streams and over four million online followers, this Agege, Lagos talent has truly become a movement.

So, are we ready to ride this Euphoria wave with our very own Omo Ologo?