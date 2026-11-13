Adeniyi Johnson say make we chill, December no be deadline for success!

Entertainment

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, don come out to warn him followers say make dem no see December as some kind of deadline for success. E just drop hot take for him Instagram page this Friday, as everybody don dey ginger for the festive season.

Baba said make we take am easy because December na just the end of the calendar year, not the end of your life's journey. E stress say there's no official deadline for you to achieve all your goals, so no need to tension yourself unnecessarily. According to him, “December is not a deadline for success and achievements . Take it easy, no kpai yourself.”

Johnson come further warn say all this pressure to 'show off' or achieve goals before the year finish fit even lead to untimely death. Omo, wetin dey happen for social media go soon cause wahala! This warning fit make sense well-well, especially as many Nigerians dey feel the heat of year-end expectations, from money matter to social comparison, as the country dey enter full “Detty December” mode.

So, before you go and borrow stress to impress people on the gram, remember wetin Adeniyi Johnson talk o. Na person life we dey live, abi?