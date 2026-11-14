Pasuma drops ‘Fuji Afro’, teams up with Olamide, Qdot, Terry Apala

Entertainment

Fuji veteran Pasuma has just blessed our speakers with his second studio album, "Fuji Afro", which debuted a few days ago. It arrives ten years after the release of his debut hip-hop album.

The 12-track project was executive-produced by Pasuma himself, proving he’s not just about the vocals but also the brains behind the magic. But the gist no end there o! He pulled in some heavyweights for features: Olamide, Qdot, and Terry Apala, and trust them to deliver. Their contributions brought fresh energy and a unique blend of influences that really enriched both the Fuji and Afrobeats vibes.

Dem say these collabs helped create a refreshing musical experience, bridging distinct sounds and perspectives. On the track "Ijo Alhaji", Olamide brings street energy, while Pasuma delivers the depth, wisdom and unmistakable vocals that have defined his legacy. E be like a proper generational link-up, mixing contemporary street sounds with traditional Fuji to celebrate the richness of Yoruba culture. Truly, when music speaks, culture remains timeless.

Qdot and Terry Apala also dropped their indigenous flavours on their respective tracks, "Up Up Way" and "Apala Fuji". Their contributions complement the entire project, giving fans more than just music – it's a full meal of quality and flavour.

Pasuma began writing songs in 1984, drawing inspiration from his role model, K1 De Ultimate, who released the album Talazo 84 that same year. He dropped his own debut music album in 1993 and since then, he has released over 30 albums, cementing his place as a big boss in Nigeria’s Fuji music scene. So, when he drops something new, you know it's going to be something special.

Fuji Afro is more than the fusion of two genres, Fuji and Afrobeats. It reflects years of growth, experience and musical refinement, and captures Pasuma's journey and artistic depth.