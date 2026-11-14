Sade Adu to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Queen no go show

Entertainment

This weekend, our very own British-Nigerian legend, Sade Adu, along with her iconic band, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But if you were hoping for a red-carpet moment, e go shock you: Sade and her band announced they won’t be appearing in person to accept the honour. Talk about ultimate privacy goals!

With over 50 million albums sold, Sade Adu has always been that elusive artist whose sultry voice can send shivers down your spine, and whose style inspires practically every digital mood board you scroll past. Her artistry has been celebrated for decades, and this induction just confirms what we already knew: she’s a force.

Sade Adu, the British-Nigerian singer and songwriter, is the iconic frontwoman of the band Sade, celebrated globally for her distinctive sound and timeless fashion. She has remained one of music's most private and influential figures.

Fashion degree? Say no more!

Before she even dropped those timeless hits, Sade graduated with a degree in fashion design from London’s Central Saint Martins in 1979. She came with a background in menswear, so she already understood the art of dressing better than most of her peers in the 80s pop scene. Unlike today's A-listers who depend on an entire glam squad, Sade never needed a stylist for her performances or her extremely rare public appearances. Her sartorial point of view? Top tier, thanks to her acute attention to silhouette and form.

From her debut in 1982, Sade's style has been distinct: backless bodysuits with perfectly tailored trousers, crisp button-downs tied at the belly button, and cropped bolero jackets. Her signature oversized gold hoop earrings and that deep satin red lipstick were practically non-negotiable. She quickly became the deified godmother of minimalist fashion. But to reduce her style to just "quiet luxury" or "clean girl" dressing? Abeg, that’s insulting to the authenticity and intentionality behind her legendary looks. Our girl was a true lover of style, but she definitely wasn't about the frivolousness of the fashion industry.

She once told Interview magazine for her 1988 cover story that she doesn't like the fashion industry or the way it works, but that she does like clothes. And honestly, we relate.

The Original "It Girl" Influence

While other Black artists from that era are sometimes overlooked, the Sade effect has been the total opposite. Her style and sound just keep gaining mass appeal, getting a whole new life on our social media algorithms and platforms like Pinterest. Emil Wilbekin, a professor at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, pointed out how interesting it was to see a Black woman so pared back during the era of Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Madonna, who were all about the glam and big hair.

Music journalist Clover Hope describes Sade's presence as "accessible and aspirational at the same time," remembering her looks from music videos like the open-backed, boat-neck white dress from 'Smooth Operator' and the tied white button-up she wore riding a horse in 'Never As Good As the First Time'. Our queen always managed to effortlessly blend on-stage glamour with everyday streetwear, before streetwear was even a thing. She could mesmerize a crowd in a crystal embellished skirt set just as easily as she could in a knit sweater and loafers.

Fashion journalist Shelton Boyd Griffith noted that because Sade studied fashion and menswear, she understood using fashion as a tool to blend masculine and feminine looks. He highlighted the 'Turn My Back On You' video where she and her bandmates are all dressed in suits with ties, but she rocks her red lip, hoops, and hair. It’s giving very muggy, femme face but dressed in an edgy suit. She's definitely comparable to Grace Jones for pioneering that mix of womenswear and menswear. Wilbekin agrees, saying she was ahead of her time in incorporating male tailoring and androgyny with simplistic beauty, which is basically how everyone dresses now.

Still Breaking the Internet (without trying)

It’s clear her style is far from forgotten. In the last twelve months alone, Pinterest has seen a huge jump in Sade-specific searches: "Sade Outfits" went up by 77%, "Sade Adu Hairstyle" by 29%, "Sade Makeup" by 15%, and "Slicked Back Hair Reference" by a whopping 217%! This shows that Gen Z is still very much tapping into the Sade vibe.

While her style might seem easy to copy at first glance, her magic goes beyond the clothes; it's the entire aura she exudes. As Boyd Griffith perfectly put it, "She has never done too much. It's always so breezy — like singing barefoot with a diamond skirt and your hair just flowing. That's 'it girl' energy." Her uniform dressing, like her denim Canadian tuxedo or her plain white tee and red lip, may look simple, but it’s her unique essence that makes it iconic. She just gets it, and that’s why her style will forever be unmatched. Abi no be so?