Iya Gbonkan Shakes Things Up as Video Vixen for Khaid's 'Yasin'

Entertainment

E shock you? Because us too! Nollywood veteran Iya Gbonkan, known for her scary facial expression, has officially stepped into the Gen Z spotlight. She’s starring as a video vixen in Afrobeats sensation Khaid’s latest banger, "Yasin", which dropped on Friday. Talk about an unexpected feature – who saw this one coming?

The snippet of the music video, already making waves on YouTube, kicks off with Khaid himself displaying some serious Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves. Mama Iya Gbonkan, a Nollywood icon, watches on as the young star grooves, with several younger video vixens also in the snippet. Khaid wore in his blue and red three-quarter-length trousers, rocking a youthful streetwear vibe. Meanwhile, our legendary actress stuck to her signature traditional style in a red outfit.

But the real gbedu started when Mama Iya Gbonkan joined Khaid on the dance floor. In another scene, they were both vibing hard, smoking, and just generally enjoying themselves, looking like they didn't have a single care in the world. And guess what? Mama eventually showed off her own dance moves – we absolutely love to see a legend letting loose! The snippet then takes another wild, hilarious turn towards the end, with a whole squad of reverend sisters appearing, seemingly trying to put a stop to Khaid's fun. This video is truly a movie in itself!

"Yasin" isn't just a Khaid solo project though. He brought in the big guns for this one, featuring none other than Fuji music star Saheed Osupa. Khaid, whose real name is Sulaimon Solomon, first blew up big in 2022 after signing with Neville Records. He quickly made a name for himself with his breakout single "With You", cementing his spot as one of Nigeria’s freshest and most exciting Afrobeats voices.

As for Iya Gbonkan, this veteran Yoruba actress has graced our screens for decades in Nollywood, especially with her unforgettable roles in Yoruba-language films. Her appearance in Khaid’s video is truly an unusual and beautiful crossover, effortlessly bridging two different generations of Nigerian entertainment. Honestly, who would have ever thought these two would link up in such an iconic way?