Niyi Akinmolayan Challenges Tech Bros: Use AI To Clean Up Old Nollywood, Make Serious Cash!

Entertainment

Nollywood filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan don scatter table, calling out tech entrepreneurs to dive into the serious money-making business of restoring old-school Nollywood content. He posted am on his Instagram page on Friday, highlighting a massive opportunity just waiting for smart heads to grab, all thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

Akinmolayan, who sabi film wella, propose say person fit build a whole business around using AI tools to breathe new life into vintage Nollywood films. You know those ones wey dem shoot on VHS and VCD? E even add classic NTA television shows to the list! According to him, the technology to do all this clean-up work don dey available already. Imagine these old gems, repackaged and resold to a market hungry for nostalgia. Niyi sharply noted that this move go create brand new ways for our veteran filmmakers to chop more money.

But e no mean say problem no dey. The filmmaker self acknowledge the main wahala: do we even still have these classic films and TV shows in stock? Na big question be that. Then, he threw a direct challenge to young tech enthusiasts, the ones wey sabi drag Nollywood for small gist. He remind them say this na their chance to show say dem get levels, especially since nostalgia na sure market.

In his exact words, Niyi posted: "Someone should start a business using AI tools to restore and revitalize old nollywood films that were made on VHS and VCD. Including TV shows on NTA and the likes. The tech is available... Then resell again. This can allow old filmmakers make more money. Problem is do we even have those films and TV show in stock."

So, all una tech bros wey dey always yarn anyhow for comment section, una don see work. Abi una no sabi do am?

This one loud o! Imagine watching those classic films in crystal clear quality, no more blurry images or faded colours. Na pure ginger be this, and it means our Nollywood legends go finally get their flowers – and their money – for their hard work. So, who's ready to take up this challenge and make bank while at it?