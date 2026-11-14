Ayra Starr Don Lock Am! Coachella 2027 No Go Hear Word

Entertainment

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr is set to light up the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, confirming her spot on the highly anticipated line-up. The “Rush” hitmaker will perform on April 11 and 18, which are the festival’s two Sundays. She's billed to share the stage with American singer SZA, who is slated to headline both those dates at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This is huge!

Ayra Starr, real name Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, first burst onto the scene after posting her own music in December 2019, catching the eye of Don Jazzy and landing a deal with Mavin Records. Now, this booking is not just a major milestone for her international career, but it also solidifies the growing visibility of African artistes at one of the world's biggest music festivals. From fashion at sixteen to international stages, our girl is truly leveling up!

African Music Dey Ginger The World

Let's be honest, African music has been quietly, and not so quietly, taking over the global scene for years, and Coachella has noticed. This isn’t a one-off for us; it’s a story that has been building for over a decade. Back in 2012, Seun Kuti, carrying the legendary Afrobeat torch of his father, Fela Kuti, brought that raw energy to the California stage with Egypt 80. He was one of the first Nigerians to show them how it's done.

Then came South African DJ Black Coffee, who turned Coachella into his playground, performing in 2016, 2018, and again in 2022. He truly widened the festival's exposure to our vibrant African sounds, making sure the world knew what they were missing. In 2019, our very own Burna Boy and Mr Eazi also joined the party, taking Afrobeats to an even bigger international audience. The energy was palpable!

The momentum didn't stop there. Burna Boy returned the following year, showing how far African music was reaching. And that same year, South Africa’s amapiano queen, Uncle Waffles, made her unforgettable Coachella debut. Their appearances were clear proof of how far African music was reaching, with diverse sounds finding their space alongside the biggest names in the international music game.

The diversity kept flowing in 2024 with Nigerian singer Tems and the incredible DJ Spinall. Spinall didn't just perform; he pulled up with fellow Nigerian heavyweights Fireboy DML and Teni during his set, turning up the heat! And for something different, Nigerien guitarist Mdou Moctar showcased Africa’s rich instrumental music tradition. You see, we're not just one sound; we are many.

In 2025, the African contingent was still flexing, featuring South African singer Tyla, Nigerian singer Rema, Ghanaian queen Amaarae, and even a return from Seun Kuti with Egypt 80. DJs Desiree and AMÉMÉ also featured, proving again the sheer range of African talent making waves at the festival.

And let’s not forget 2026, when our very own superstar Davido was officially the only African artiste billed on the line-up. He held it down on the Gobi Stage both weekends, and then, just when we thought it couldn't get any better, Wizkid and Tems pulled a surprise appearance with Justin Bieber for an iconic performance of “Essence.” That was a moment, abeg!

Ayra Starr Don Carry Go!

It’s against this incredible backdrop of African dominance that Ayra Starr’s selection for 2027 hits different. Her appearance isn't just about extending Nigeria's undeniable presence at the festival; it's another massive opportunity for her to connect with global audiences. This girl has been on a roll, building an impressive international profile with bangers like “Rush” and “Commas,” bagging collaborations, and giving electrifying performances in different markets worldwide.

Coachella is about to give her another major platform, placing her right next to some of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry. Imagine the vibes she’s going to bring! The 2027 festival is already sounding like a movie, with Dua Lipa headlining on Fridays, Tame Impala on Saturdays, and SZA leading the charge on Sundays. Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee has also been announced for a special top-billed performance. So, Ayra Starr is walking into a super stacked line-up, ready to shine her light.

For our Ayra, this booking is more than just a gig; it’s a monumental step in her journey to global superstardom. And for African music? My people, this is a fresh, exciting chapter in our ever-growing presence at a festival that has clearly become a major platform for the continent’s diverse, unstoppable sounds.

Who else is counting down to April 2027 to see Ayra Starr shut it down?