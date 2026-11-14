“Issakaba Returns”: Sam Dede leads the charge 25 years later!

Entertainment

“Issakaba Returns”, the highly anticipated sequel to the legendary 2001 Nollywood action thriller, finally opened in Nigerian cinemas yesterday, November 13, 2026! Directed by the original helmsman, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, this film has been on everyone's radar, promising to bring that classic gbedu to a whole new generation of cinema audiences. For those of us who grew up with the original, a true staple of Nigeria’s early-2000s home video era, this return is a proper throwback!

Nollywood is clearly in its nostalgic era, because “Issakaba Returns” joins a growing list of classic remakes hitting our screens. We've seen “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, “Return of Arinzo”, and “Return of Omotora Johnson” released recently, and now, the Bakassi boys-inspired vigilante group is back! It's clear our filmmakers know how to tap into our love for the good old days, giving us fresh takes on stories that shaped our childhoods.

The story picks up a whole twenty-five years after the original drama unfolded. Imagine: a quarter of a century has passed, and Ebube Issakaba, along with his vigilante crew, still dey on ground, ready to face a new, tougher battle against evil. This time, they're up against a high-stakes, technologically advanced wave of crimes, banditry, and occult violence. You know say for Naija, evil no dey finish!

Guess who's back to lead the charge? The iconic Sam Dede, reprising his role as Ebube Issakaba! We already know he brings the fire, and we can’t wait to see him in action again. Charles Okafor also makes a grand return, adding that veteran flavour to the mix. But wait, there's more! The cast is a proper mix of OGs and new school talent. Get ready to see Nosa Rex, the dazzling Iyabo Ojo, the ever-graceful Regina Daniels, the one and only Otabor Ijeoma Josephina, popularly known as Phyna, the legendary Alex Usifo, Chidi Mokeme, and Chudi Kashamawo. This lineup alone promises pure entertainment and serious screen presence.

With Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen returning to produce and direct, we are fully expecting “Issakaba Returns” to evoke the same gritty and action-driven feel of the original film. We hope he brings that raw, authentic vibe that we all remember and loved. No dulling, abeg!

So, the big question is, are you ready to join Ebube and the Issakaba crew on this new adventure? Or you go just dey hear gist from corner?