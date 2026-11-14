Lady shares her legendary Wizkid DM slides from back in the day

Entertainment

Omo, see cruise! A lady don scatter social media with throwback screenshots of the times she used to seriously slide into Wizkid’s DMs. You know that kind intense fan love? She say make anybody wey dey feel foolish just remember her own level of foolishness. No cap, this babe truly went all out!

In a video she captioned, “I remember when I l0st my mind,” she revealed her dedication to the Starboy. Back in 2017, this lady was a huge fan of Wizkid and persistently checked in on him in his DMs. According to the screenshots she attached to her video, she was always messaging him, like, every single time. She would ask him “how he was,” “how his night was,” and even if “he had eaten.” Can you imagine?

And she kept it up into the next year too, still asking the same questions, despite him being unresponsive. But did that stop her? Never! She persisted, vowing to continue texting him until he saw her message. She even added that she was not jobless, as he might think; she just loved him and was hoping for a miracle to happen. Talk about consistency!

Now, reminiscing on those wild times, she looked back and asked herself, “What was I on?” Her video got netizens laughing hard and sharing their own similar stories. Some commenters confessed to once texting Willow Smith, while another recalled having photos of Ini Edo on his wall and sending her many SMS on Facebook, hoping for a reply. One commenter said it is growth that makes you feel embarrassed about such moments.

So, if you’ve ever sent that ‘please reply’ text, you are definitely not alone. Which celeb were you crushing on like this?