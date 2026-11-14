Rema: If We No Cool, No Music For You!

Entertainment

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, widely known as Rema, don finally open up on why e no dey willing to jam with some fellow Afrobeats artistes. During an Instagram Live session, the artiste made it clear say he no go make music with anybody just to please fans or form like say dem get good relationship.

Rema explained that all the collaborations on his album happened naturally and were built on real connections between him and the artistes involved. For him, there's no point recording a song with someone he doesn't vibe with, even if fans are begging for it. As he talk am, straight from his mouth: “I will not make music with you if we are not cool. I will not make music just to appeal the fans so it will look like we are not fighting.” Na clear talk be that, no room for guess work!

Away from music collabs, Rema also spilled the tea on why he avoids showing off his wealth and achievements on social media. During an interview with Jam FM, the 26-year-old singer said he doesn't want young people to feel pressured by his success. He knows many admire him and see him as a role model, so he's mindful of how flaunting his lifestyle online might make them feel.

He explained that constantly displaying his wealth could make some young people feel like dem dey fall behind. Rema just no want make anybody compare their own progress with his or feel like dem must blow within a certain time. Big respect for that kind of mindset, abi?