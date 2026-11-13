Lionsgate don grab Alma Har’el’s 'Wet', with serious star power!

Entertainment

Wahala for who no like gbedu o, because Lionsgate don officially acquire the North America and U.K. distribution rights for ‘Wet’, the highly anticipated film from director Alma Har’el, the brains behind ‘Honey Boy’ and ‘Lady in the Lake’.

And let’s be honest, the cast list alone? E choke! We’re talking Connor Storrie, Rebecca Ferguson, and Odessa A’zion leading the pack. But wait, there’s more! The legendary Javier Bardem, the music queen Rosalía, and Lukas Haas are also set to star in this film. Na real pepper dem gang line-up!

Director Har’el co-wrote the screenplay with Christian Stangeby, but if you're looking for plot details, sorry o, them lock up the gist! The storyline is being kept totally under wraps, so we just have to dey anticipate wetin go happen. But with a cast like this, you know it’s not going to be small drama.

Har’el herself said she is grateful to Lionsgate for backing “a film that speaks to this wild moment in time.” Omo, she even says she wants to make “a film that refuses to behave,” so we know we are in for a ride!

The production side also get heavyweights. Har’el, Christopher Leggett, and Riva Marker are serving as producers for Linden Entertainment, while Christopher Slager and Graham Taylor are executive producing with Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern for 193. For Lionsgate, Scott O’Brien and MaryGrace Stephenson are overseeing the project, and Jordan Backhus is overseeing creative for Fifth Season.

Adam Fogelson, who is chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement that the script and package for Wet are undeniable, and that the studio cannot wait to get in the water with the cast and crew. The deal was negotiated by Christopher Davis and Lauren Bixby for the studio, and WME Independent, 193, and BALA for the filmmakers.

Get ready to mark your calendars (or set your alarms, sha), because production for ‘Wet’ is scheduled to kick off in the Dominican Republic in 2027. We no fit wait to see wetin this star-studded cast and a film that 'refuses to behave' go do. Abi una no dey curious?