Mama Funke Akindele Goes Full Prayer Warrior For Priscilla's New Store!

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has got social media buzzing after a video of her offering powerful prayers for a young woman identified as Priscilla went viral on November 9, 2026.

The viral clip, which warmed hearts across the internet, was captured during the grand opening of Priscilla's new one-stop fashion store. The event saw many friends of Priscilla's mother in attendance, including Funke Akindele herself, who decided to pour out blessings on the young entrepreneur's life and business.

Speaking in a mix of Yoruba and English, Mama Funke prayed fiercely for Priscilla's marriage, future children, business ventures, and even her family lineage. She wasn't playing, declaring that no evil pattern or negative experiences from past generations would ever follow Priscilla. Talk about covering all bases!

In the video, Akindele was heard saying, "It is well with you my daughter; go forth and prosper."

Naturally, this moment has attracted massive attention online. Social media users have been praising the actress for her motherly gesture, showing so much love and offering genuine spiritual support. Admirers were deeply touched by Funke's passionate words and her fervent prayers for Priscilla's success and happiness. Who needs a prophet when you have Mama Funke carrying the anointing at your store opening?