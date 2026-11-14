Skepta Don Drop Album After Seven Years O!

Entertainment

Forget everything you thought you knew about patience, because Skepta just served us a masterclass! After a long seven-year hiatus, our very own grime legend has finally come through with his highly anticipated album, "The Fork and Knife." This 15-track project, fresh out of Big Smoke/Epic Records, marks his first full-length solo work since 2019’s "Ignorance Is Bliss," and if the buzz around his recent singles "Innocent Smile" (featuring Suggs and Chase & Status) and "Pandora's Box" is anything to go by, then this album is set to scatter everywhere.

Seven years, fam! That's like ages in music time, so you know say Skepta no go just drop anything. This album is a whole journey, and according to the gbedu's release notes, the core of "The Fork and Knife" is all about identity. E dey explore wetin it mean to be British as the child of Nigerian immigrants, navigating life right in between two vibrant cultures. For Skepta, this diaspora no be weakness, in fact, dem describe am as "a source of strength, a superpower." If you're a Naija pikin growing up outside the country, or even here, you go sabi that feeling of balancing different worlds, and Skepta just packaged it into pure sound.

Na Naija Roots Dey Drive Am

The whole vibe of the album, from how Skepta dey talk am, deepens the conversation on his roots. Picture this: our guy goes to the GQ Awards, wins "Man Of The Year" – big level, abi? – and dem bring out beetroot, those fancy tiny vegetables. His mum, sharp as ever, just look am ask, "You know what this is?" And Skepta, in that moment, understood the deep irony.

He open up further, revealing say the whole fancy dinner thing no be wetin dem really want in the first place. That na real talk for many of us who chase certain "levels" only to find say true joy dey somewhere else. He calls it a lesson in being careful with wetin you set your eyes on as success. For Skepta, the real happiness no dey in reaching those goals wey we dey hustle for non-stop. E dey about enjoying the work you dey do, making sure you use your voice for the right reasons, and most importantly, making the kind of music wey you truly want to make. That's a whole word, mehn, about finding fulfilment in the process, not just the prize.

Success, Irony, and Mama's Ground Rice

This deep reflection is wetin "The Fork and Knife" truly represents for him. He laugh as he explained the ultimate irony: his mama no even want all those "fancy dinners" that "The Fork and Knife" title could represent. Wetin she truly wants? "Ground rice and stew." Kai! That one just hit home, because honestly, which Naija mama no go choose correct pounded yam or ground rice and stew over some small, decorated plate? He even dropped a sweet gist: he just bought his parents a whole house in Lagos! He said say dem dey live am up for there right now. See levels! That's the real success story right there, making sure your people are comfortable back home, surrounded by the taste of their culture, far from beetroot and tiny portions.

And for those of us wey dey fear say this album fit be his final bow, relax your mind. Skepta don clear the air say "The Fork and Knife" no be goodbye. Even though he don yarn about stepping away from music before, he no think say he go ever fully retire. He go take him breaks sha, but he go always come back to the music. So, we can all breathe easy, knowing our grime icon isn't going anywhere permanently.

To celebrate this massive drop, Skepta go ginger fans with a sold-out show in London at The Cause on Friday. After that, he don already sell out December dates for Paris at Élysée Montmartre, Brussels at La Madeleine, and Amsterdam at Gashouder. The man dey ginger the whole of Europe! So, tell me, after this long wait and all this deep meaning, which track on "The Fork and Knife" are you smashing first?