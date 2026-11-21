Entertainment

Forget waiting for cinema premieres or subscription streaming platforms; these days, a new Nigerian movie could just drop on YouTube, and trust us, within hours, thousands of people go dey discuss the storyline. They dey argue about their favourite characters and even suggest wetin happen next, while others dey pepper social media with interesting scenes and reviews for TikTok and Instagram. Na so YouTube views don become the backbone of an increasingly competitive filmmaking business for producers.

YouTube: The New Nollywood Cinema

Omoni Oboli's “Love in Every Word” showed everyone just how much power this model carries. Wey the romantic drama drop for March 2025, starring Uzor Arukwe and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, it scatter internet! Expressions like “Achalugo” and “Odogwu Paranran” were everywhere, dominating conversations across social media. In just three weeks, the film don reach over 20 million YouTube views.

By December 2025, YouTube even released its ranking of Nigeria’s top ten creator channels, and guess what? Nine of them were purely for filmmaking. Omoni Oboli TV led the pack, with other big names like Itelediconstudio, Uchenna Mbunabo TV, Saira Movies, Maurice Sam TV, and RuthKadiri247 following closely. Only comedian Brain Jotter was on that list with a channel not focused on movies. While Nollywood's public attention still dey focus on cinema box-office records and expensive streaming productions, these filmmakers have quietly been building another solid business. They dey finance their movies, distribute them by themselves, and chop money from the loyal audiences they don spend years gathering.

From VHS to Viral: The Online Evolution

Nigerian filmmakers were already uploading movies to YouTube long before producing exclusively for the platform became this hot business. Back in the home-video era, distributors made their cash selling films on VHS tapes, VCDs, and DVDs. Markets like Alaba in Lagos were super important for getting Nollywood productions into homes. As internet access grew, some distributors started bringing their old catalogues online, allowing people to watch films that had already completed their initial commercial runs.

One of the earliest examples was NollywoodLove, a YouTube channel set up by entrepreneur Jason Njoku in 2010. Its collection of Nigerian movies attracted serious interest, especially from viewers outside the country, before the business expanded into the dedicated streaming service iROKOtv in 2011.

Then came another experiment when Nigerian banks started investing in original online entertainment. GTBank launched Ndani TV in 2012, UBA brought REDTV in 2015, and Access Bank developed Accelerate TV. They used entertainment to connect their brands with younger audiences, with shows like “Gidi Up”, “Skinny Girl in Transit”, and “The Men’s Club” helping to build a fan base for Nigerian web series. Viewers would come back for new episodes instead of waiting for television broadcasts. These productions were mostly supported by corporate marketing budgets, meaning the banks could finance entertainment without depending entirely on advertising revenue from YouTube.

The Independent Hustle and Real Money

But for independent filmmakers, the game was different. Instead of just promoting another business, they could make movies specifically for YouTube and potentially recover their investment from the audience watching them. Ruth Kadiri was among those who began experimenting with this approach before the current popularity of YouTube filmmaking. In a June 2024 interview, she explained that she got interested after noticing how other filmmakers were distributing their work online, and then decided to create her own space to release her stories.

Kadiri’s decision was especially smart as opportunities with international streaming services became less predictable. Amazon Prime Video even cut down its African original-production activities in 2024, and some Nigerian filmmakers reported that Netflix had suspended or shelved projects, even though the company insisted it was not leaving Nigeria. So, for producers who couldn't get sweet distribution agreements, a ready YouTube audience offered another way to fund their next projects without waiting for international platforms to commission them.

Unlike cinemas where you buy tickets, YouTube allows eligible filmmakers to earn from advertisements displayed around their movies. Under its Partner Programme, creators get 55 per cent of the net advertising revenue generated from ads on long-form video watch pages. The money earned depends on ad demand, where the audience is watching from, and how many views actually generate ad revenue. This means that even if a film gets millions of viewers, it might not necessarily be profitable after you don consider all the production expenses.

Industry estimates suggest that one million YouTube views fit generate between $1,500 and $5,000, and channels that attract plenty of viewers in higher-paying advertising markets could even earn more. These numbers are just estimates though, not guaranteed rates, and actual earnings can really vary between productions. Ruth Kadiri's business is a prime example of how big audiences can become. In January 2026, she disclosed that her English and French channels had attracted more than 4.6 million subscribers and 742 million cumulative views! Her move into Francophone Africa included the November 2025 premiere of “Le Désir Ardent du Roi” in Gabon, showing how Nigerian filmmakers can build audiences beyond English-speaking markets and open up more distribution opportunities for their work. This international reach is super valuable, abi?