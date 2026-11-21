Entertainment

Omo, Rema don ginger us again! Our very own Rema just dropped a sweet new track, “Velvet,” yesterday, 20 November 2026. This banger is the third track off his fresh seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy, and let's just say it's giving us a whole new side of Rema.

On “Velvet,” Rema no dey play, he's exploring deep love and serious devotion. The gbedu is all about this special woman he sees as irreplaceable, making sweet promises to protect their love and keep her smiling. If you were thinking Rema's only about the aggressive vibes, think again! This one shows he can be a proper lover boy, no cap.

But hold up, it’s not all just mushy-gushy. Rema still kept his signature playful vibe going with some iconic lyric shoutouts. We're talking characters from Naruto and even The Karate Kid making an appearance! Plus, he sprinkles in contemporary fashion and pop culture references, blending classic devotion with a modern twist.

The magic behind the beat? Na Thisizlondon and AoD hold the forte, with RANDAY adding some extra ginger to the production. This track is a whole vibe shift, mixing rumba-inspired percussion with dope guitar riffs and those melodic Afropop elements we all sabi. It’s got a rhythm that just carries Rema’s voice, giving the song a different musical character from some of his more intense, aggressive tunes we're used to.

Remember his Grammy-nominated HEIS album? That one took us on a harder, more experimental journey. But with “Velvet,” Rema is reconnecting with that romantic songwriting style that first caught our attention and built his early fanbase. This blend of familiar love stories and different musical influences just shows our boy is always on an artistic journey, evolving his sound like a true superstar.

So, if you’re looking for a track to ginger your mood and maybe even send to your special someone, “Velvet” is available across all major digital streaming platforms. Go listen now! Which of Rema's love songs do you think this one tops?