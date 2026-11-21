Entertainment

The streets are buzzing! British-Nigerian rap superstar Skepta and our faves' favourite, Afrobeats sensation Asake, dropped an exciting collaborative single titled “Aloe Vera.” This record ain't just another collaboration; it brings together two influential artists from different musical backgrounds, perfectly combining the energetic vibes of UK rap with the infectious melodies of contemporary Afrobeats.

Asake, true to form, came through with his signature melodic delivery and that captivating vocal style we all know and love. His pre-chorus and chorus are straight fire, creating an infectious hook that totally gives the song its identity. Let's be honest, his distinctive Afrobeats flavour blends so naturally with the rhythmic arrangement, making him shine as one of Nigeria's most recognisable contemporary music stars.

And Skepta? Omo, he didn't dull one bit! He backed Asake up with confident rap verses, dropping his characteristic UK grime influence like a boss. The way these two artists exchange their sounds creates an interesting musical conversation, connecting the British rap scene directly with our vibrant Nigerian Afrobeats movement. We didn't know we needed this combo, but now we have it, we can't unhear it. So tell us, which part of "Aloe Vera" dey give you goosebumps?