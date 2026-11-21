Entertainment

Omo, you no go believe wetin happen! Flavour gave a special musical performance that shocked none other than Mama Burna herself, Bose Ogulu, at her birthday party. Forget all those regular birthday wishes; this one set the bar too high, abeg!

Videos from the celebration don scatter online, showing the moment Flavour came through to serenade Bose Ogulu, who is a Nigerian academic, businesswoman, and talent manager. Her face beamed with so much excitement over the unexpected gesture – you could tell she was thrilled by the whole thing.

Like the true vibe queen she is, Mama Burna no waste time. She hit the dance floor to enjoy every single beat of Flavour's performance and the lively atmosphere that filled the party. But wait, it gets better!

The highlight of the whole shindig came when Burna Boy, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer, and his sister joined their mother on the dance floor. The family shared such a joyful moment vibing together to Flavour's sweet sounds. You love to see it!

And before all the party ginger started, Burna Boy's father, Samuel Ogulu, had already done his own loving part. He presented his wife with a colourful bouquet of flowers ahead of her special day. So, even before the big surprise, Mama Burna was already feeling the love.

Surrounded by her family and loved ones, Bose Ogulu truly had a special celebration in honour of her birthday. Flavour's surprise performance was just the perfect icing on an already sweet cake, adding all the extra ginger to the festivities.

Who else is wishing their own birthday surprise go be this massive? Abi no be so?