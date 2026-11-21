From its origins as a small fishing village in Crete, Elounda has grown to become one of Europe's most renowned luxury destinations.

Elounda's international fame is thanks to the vision of Spyros Kokotos and three iconic hotels: Elounda Mare, Porto Elounda, and Elounda Peninsula.

Elounda Mare pioneered bungalows with private pools. In 1992, Porto Elounda introduced rooms with private pools and the first hotel golf course in Crete. Elounda Peninsula stands out for its unique seaside villas, featuring private pools and large gardens.

Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Cristiano Ronaldo, Charlize Theron, Mariah Carey, Pamela Anderson, and Andrea Bocelli are just some of the famous personalities who have been linked to Elounda.

Today, the Six Senses Spa, the Ferragamo family's Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, and Sumosan complete the experience.

Elounda: where understated luxury meets authentic Crete.

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