Entertainment

Weytin be this one now? You know how some celebrities dey complain say fans too dey disturb them online? Well, our very own Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, no dey that table at all. In fact, he actually dey vex say una no dey drag am as much as before!

Baba shared a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, clear the air, say he no happy with the way the 'dragging' don reduce. E ask, straight up: "The number of people dragging me are reducing, why? Why naa?? I don't like it."

Ah, wahala be like bicycle! Most people dey pray for peace and quiet, but Yul Edochie dey ask for more fire. He even challenged his critics, saying, "Drag me, drag me! If you wake up in the morning and you're looking for who to drag, drag me." Like, really? Is this a dare or a plea for attention? We no too understand o.

Let's be honest, Yul Edochie no be stranger to online criticism. He don collect heavy dragging over the years, especially over his decision to leave his first wife, May Edochie, for her colleague, Judy Austin. Plus, his takes on everything from marriage to politics dey always cause serious kasala for social media, making him a hot topic for ridicule.

But for him to now complain that the attention – even if it's negative – is dropping? Maybe he feels like the engagement don dull. Or perhaps, just perhaps, he low-key misses the drama. E be like say baba dey miss all the keyboard warriors wey dey always come for him. Na wa for this cruise sha. Wetin una think? Should we answer his call and resume dragging him? Or make we just let him enjoy his 'peace'?