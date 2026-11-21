Entertainment

E don happen! Award-winning Nigerian rapper, actor, and performer Falz has teamed up once more with popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi. They have teamed up on his new album, "Jaiye."

If you sabi their previous collabs, you already know say these two no dey disappoint, and this new tune confirms it. Trust us, this 'Jaiye' track is one of those special songs you go add to your repertoire and find yourself playing on repeat. No cap, it's hard to stop once you start!

Before this latest project, Falz had released a five-track offering, his 'Break Time EP'. The new song was created by acclaimed Nigerian record producer Yung Willis.

So, go on and give it a listen, you go thank us later!