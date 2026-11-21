Entertainment

Content creator Tolani Arowolo, wey everybody sabi as TheRealFunke, don yarn say Nollywood actress, director, and producer Funke Akindele na her main source of inspiration. Wetin catch her eye pass, na Akindele's resilience and consistency for entertainment, plus say dem even share the same first name!

Speaking in an interview, TheRealFunke described Funke Akindele as a whole case study for how to stay relevant in the industry. She said she admires Akindele so much, and that the way she keeps reinventing her brand and staying consistent inspires her to do more.

But wait, TheRealFunke no just stop there. She use the opportunity to drop some serious gems on social media influence and how e connect to actual business money. According to her, having millions of followers on the gram no automatically mean say you get millions of customers. Na big difference be that o!

She explain say people fit follow you just because dem like your videos, your vibe, or the things you dey do online, and that one no mean say dem need wetin you dey sell. For her, the main thing na trust. "People need to believe in you before they are comfortable spending their money on something you recommend or a product you sell," she tok. You no fit just wake up one day and start pushing everything because you get plenty followers; people go sabi when you just dey eye their wallet.

She also add say she makes sure say her content no be all about sales, because different people follow her for different reasons. Some dey enjoy her videos, some like her livestreams, some connect with her personality, and others know her through her business, and she say she must respect that.

At the end of the day, for TheRealFunke, her brand na more than just follower count. E be about the solid relationships she don build with her fans and supporters. E choke, abi?