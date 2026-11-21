Entertainment

Na serious gist o! Former Big Brother Naija star, Nnenna Mbonu, wey everybody sabi as Nelly Mbonu, don blast event security personnel for Nigeria. She say dem dey humiliate and disrespect guests, all in the name of enforcing access rules. This one touch!

Nelly shared her concerns via X yesterday, November 20, 2026. She talk say she hear reports of women dem dey harass and dey stop from entering an event, even when dem dress appropriately. She argue say guests wey buy ticket and make plans to attend events deserve basic courtesy.

While she agree say organisers fit set their own rules, dress codes and security guidelines, she sharp sharp add say dem suppose enforce these rules with respect. According to her, "Nobody is disputing that. But enforcing rules should not mean humiliating, intimidating or disrespecting guests." Period.

She also point out how some security dey do partiality, saying dem judge guests by their face, body size, social status, or whether dem know say person na celebrity. "Someone popular gets waved through, while an ordinary guest is subjected to unnecessary harassment," she explain. No be fair play at all, abi?

Nelly come beg event organisers to train their security teams well, give dem clear guidelines, and hold them responsible if dem misuse their power. She also notice say some of these security guys dey act like say na dem own the event venue, shouting at people and touching women unnecessarily.

She finish am by saying respect no suppose be only for celebrities or people wey dey look important. Especially with Detty December around the corner, this kind behaviour fit turn good vibes to pure embarrassment. Dem go hear word?