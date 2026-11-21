Entertainment

Bimbo Ademoye, our beloved Nollywood actress, just dropped some serious gems about why fashion in movies isn't just gbogbo bigs boy talk. She's telling filmmakers straight up: you need to step up your game with costumes because e get why! Forget just good acting or crispy picture quality, your outfit dey speak volumes, wallahi.

According to Aunty Bimbo, those clothes you see on screen? They’re not just there for show, they’re part of the whole packaging. She said, “Even if one is wearing a rag, it should be able to tell a story.” This one, we definitely felt it in our bones, because, low-key, we’ve all seen films where the styling just confused us, abi? The clothes are supposed to tell us who the character is, their mood, their whole struggle, everything! When the wardrobe isn't talking, the story isn't flowing.

She truly believes that “Fashion and Nollywood are a match made in heaven,” and honestly, we cannot argue with this gospel. Think about it: imagine you're watching a movie, minding your business, but your eyes are just catching all the wahala of the fits. Viewers, she noted, are watching what actors wear as well as listening to what they say, so filmmakers should make it worthwhile.

Now, Bimbo Ademoye isn't just talking the talk; she walks the walk. She revealed that for her recent movie, My 30th Wedding, the fashion choices were super “intentional.” Like, sis said she had sleepless nights putting that together. That kind of dedication to character styling? Chai! It shows that a lot of thought goes into making sure the costumes add to the narrative, not just hang there like an afterthought. Other filmmakers, take note!

Beyond the fashion gist, Bimbo also had some real talk for upcoming talents trying to make it in the industry. She advised them not to give up when things get tough, Her advice was to go back to the drawing board, work out what they are doing wrong, then start over and keep going. This is solid advice for anyone trying to blow in this cutthroat industry. No dulling, just re-strategize and keep pushing!

So, what are we saying, Nollywood producers? Time to pay closer attention to costumes? We are waiting to see!