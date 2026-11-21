Entertainment

It’s a familiar Friday ritual in Lagos: open a streaming app, check what dropped overnight, and decide what bops make the playlist. This past Friday, one of the biggest names on that list arrived with a Hollywood fantasy film rooted in Yoruba culture.

Tems released "African Love Story" yesterday, Friday 20 November 2026, via RCA Records. This track is the lead single from the Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack, a Paramount film adaptation of Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi’s novel. Fresh off picking up four new Grammy nominations, Tems is not just singing on this project; she’s calling the shots as the executive music producer, a role she took on back in July 2026.

Tems Leads the Sound

"African Love Story" arrived with a gentle punch. Snippets of the song first teased us in the film’s second trailer, which Paramount released around 12 November. Tems, queen of the vibes, wrote and performs the song herself, and Spotify lists it as "African Love Story (From Children of Blood and Bone)". She described it simply as a happy song. That is a softer note than the film's trailer, which leans on battle scenes and magic.

This single is our first real taste of a project Tems has been personally in charge of. She said on Instagram that she was honoured to be part of the film and told fans to expect new songs from her and her special friends. The director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, was open about wanting Tems at the centre of the music and asked her to curate the soundtrack. Tems has three new original songs on the album, which Prince-Bythewood herself said has "no skips whatsoever". That is the director's view of her own film's album, not a review.

All-Star Naija Line-up

The star power doesn't stop with Tems. The Burna Boy himself is also involved as the executive music consultant, so you know the sonic landscape is about to be proper. The guest list for this soundtrack is stacked with Nigerian talent. We’re talking Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, BNXN, Kold AF, Moelogo, and Show Dem Camp – all confirmed to bring their magic. And guess what? Ayra Starr is not just lending her vocals; she’s making her acting debut as part of the film’s cast too! Imagine our faves shining on a global stage like this.

What We Know About the Album and Film

The full Children of Blood and Bone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is a chunky 12-track album. Apple Music lists it for a 15 January 2027 release, which happens to be the same day the film is set to open internationally in cinemas and IMAX. Right now, "African Love Story" is the only track out, holding down track one. The other eleven songs? Still a mystery, their titles unpublished, and while listing dates can move, for now, only the single is available.

The film itself is a fantasy epic set in Orïsha, a kingdom that draws deep inspiration from Yoruba culture and beliefs. The cast is pure fire too, with names like Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Damson Idris, and Tosin Cole. Terence Blanchard handled the film’s score. But here’s the catch for us: even though the international release date is locked, no Nigerian distributor or cinema chain has announced local screenings or ticket prices. So, while we can vibe to the single, when we'll actually see the film on home soil remains a big question mark.

The Author's Controversy and the Soundtrack's Importance

Now, on a slightly less gbedu note, the film's journey hasn't been entirely smooth for author Tomi Adeyemi. Back in July 2026, she shared on TikTok that she would never be able to watch this film and that she had left the set in tears. Paramount and Director Prince-Bythewood didn’t immediately respond to comment requests at the time, and Adeyemi never actually named who she had conflict with. Importantly, this whole dispute has not been linked to the soundtrack or Tems’ involvement. This drama means the music might just be the saving grace for the film’s reception, especially for Nigerian and African audiences. A soundtrack produced by Tems, with Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Fireboy DML on it, gives us a solid entry point, regardless of any behind-the-scenes wahala.

So, what are we watching out for next? That full tracklist is number one on our minds – who else made the cut? We also need to see if the album keeps its 15 January 2027 listing date. And, of course, the biggest question for us: when will Nigerian cinemas announce screenings? The streaming numbers for "African Love Story" this first weekend will give us an idea of how much jara this project already has before the film even lands. Which Nigerian artist are you most hoping to hear on the Children of Blood and Bone soundtrack?