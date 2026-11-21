Entertainment

Our very own Afrobeats megastar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, just dropped some serious ginger! As part of activities for his 34th birthday, which is today, November 21st, OBO announced plans to provide start-up funds for Nigerians who have brilliant business ideas.

He revealed this on an X post on Friday, explaining that his foundation is stepping up its usual birthday generosity. Instead of only sending money to motherless babies’ homes as they usually do, this year, they’re adding support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Davido mentioned the initiative is all about helping Nigerians navigate the current economic wahala and establish their businesses. In his words, “This year, for my birthday, my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies’ homes as usual, but we also want to help Nigerians with start-up funds for their business ideas, as we know how difficult the situation in the country has been.”

This new move is expected to give a leg up to those with business concepts who just need that initial capital to bring their dreams to life. However, Davido didn't spill the tea on how much money is earmarked for this or what the selection criteria will be.

He did say the programme will kick off on Monday, but details on how interested applicants can submit their business ideas are still under wraps. This latest philanthropic flex just adds to Davido’s long list of charitable acts, through which he has supported charitable causes and individuals in need.

So, wetin be your business idea? Start writing that proposal sharp-sharp!