Entertainment

See, sex and sexuality? In Nigeria, those topics are usually handled like hot yam, whispered about in hushed tones behind closed doors. But our Nollywood queens? Dem dey fearless! They've been boldly stepping up, pulling back the curtain on their bedroom gist, talking intimacy, pleasure, celibacy, and everything in between, refusing to let societal norms keep them silent. Over the years, plenty of actresses have dropped their personal views, sparking proper discussions about what women truly desire, what’s expected in relationships, and that sweet, sweet freedom to make personal choices. No time for shyness when it comes to real talk. Let's dive into what some of our favourite divas have actually said about sex.

Juliana Olayode, known to many as Toyo Baby and as a passionate sexual purity activist, brings a strong and unique voice to this whole conversation. While some of her colleagues are busy celebrating sexual freedom and bedroom gymnastics, Juliana, guided by her deep Christian faith, is all about celibacy. For her, it’s a deliberate, serious commitment to honour God, and she’s not pretending it’s a walk in the park. She openly admitted that sometimes, "everything in my head is screaming sex sex sex sex.” Imagine! Yet, she holds firm to her decision, a testament to her willpower. This strong conviction even influences her career path, making her carefully dodge acting roles that might clash with her beliefs. For Juliana, celibacy isn't about denying normal human feelings; rather, she sees it as representing discipline, healing, peace, and self-respect. Her unapologetic stance definitely offers a refreshing, contrasting vibe in an industry and a society where open conversations about sexual freedom are becoming more and more common.

No Faking It: Didi Ekanem's Openness

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem made some serious waves and headlines years ago with her super candid, no-holds-barred confession about her sexual preferences. In a 2015 interview, she wasn't one to form or pretend, stating clearly, "Who doesn’t like sex? I’m not going to sit here and tell you I don’t like sex. Everybody loves sex; it is just natural, so I’m not going to pretend I don’t like it.” Na true talk be that! She admitted that her busy schedule sometimes limits her opportunities for intimacy, but she does not shy away from expressing her desires. Her comments were a whole mood, bravely challenging the usual hush-hush, almost taboo way women's sexual desires are often treated in our society.

The Glow Up Secret: Iyabo Ojo Spills the Beans

Iyabo Ojo, a true Nollywood queen and a force to be reckoned with, has also been super vocal about the undeniable link between having a good time in the bedroom and looking absolutely peng and radiant. She once credited her radiant look to an active intimate life. She declared that sex has a lot to do with a woman's glow and that she is getting more than enough. Her remarks sparked conversations about sexual satisfaction, confidence, and overall well-being for women. It also perfectly reflected Iyabo’s famous willingness to discuss subjects many other public figures would rather keep strictly private. Talk about securing the bag and the glow!

Age Ain't Nothing But a Number: Ayo Adesanya's Bold Take

Veteran actress Ayo Adesanya also came through with her powerful views on sex and the essential pleasures of life. Speaking around the time of her 50th birthday, she made it crystal clear, without any ambiguity, that age does not, repeat does NOT, diminish human desires one bit. She said that everybody likes sex and noted that if she did not have sex, she would not have her son. Her comments were a beautiful celebration of how natural and fundamental sexual desire is to the human experience. Beyond that, she basically reinforced the crucial idea that women should never, ever feel pressured to ditch intimacy or shelve their desires just because they're getting older. She said what she said, and we stan a queen who defies stereotypes!

These powerful Nollywood actresses truly show us the different lanes and perspectives when it comes to sex and intimacy. Some are out here unapologetically celebrating it as a natural pleasure and a crucial part of life, embracing that freedom like a boss. Others see it as a powerful tool for empowerment, boosting confidence, and finding deep personal fulfilment. And then for some, like the committed Juliana, abstinence remains a conscious lifestyle choice, deeply shaped by her faith and strong personal convictions. Whether they're rocking sexual pleasure or choosing restraint, these divas consistently prove that intimacy genuinely means different things to different people. Their collective bravery in speaking up is actively breaking down the culture of silence that has long surrounded sex and sexuality in our Nigerian society. Which perspective resonates most with you?