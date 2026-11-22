Entertainment

Young Jonn is definitely not playing games! Just two months after he literally shut down the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena, he's already set to run it back in the UK with three more fire shows.

The singer and producer has announced he’s touching down in Glasgow on November 27, then moving to Birmingham on November 28, and finally Manchester on November 29. Talk about back-to-back ginger and non-stop energy! Our guy is clearly serious about taking his signature sound and infectious vibes to every corner, giving fans in these different cities a direct dose of his musical magic.

The announcement gives fans in other parts of the UK another chance to see him live. He’s definitely keeping the momentum proper, and honestly, we absolutely love to see this kind of hustle. Who wants to miss out on the incredible energy he brings live?

It looks like Young Jonn isn't just about dropping bangers; he's on a mission for global domination, one city at a time. Fans in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester now have a chance to catch him live.