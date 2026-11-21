Entertainment

Our very own Chinedu Ikedieze, the Nollywood actor we all know as Aki, just bagged some serious international recognition! E choke!

Bronx Community College in New York, specifically their African Students Association, presented him with a special award plaque. The recognition, announced by Aki himself on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 19, 2026, celebrates his passion and commitment.

The plaque, shared by Aki in a picture, clearly stated: “With our greatest appreciation, we hereby honour Chinedu Ikedieze in recognition of your passion and commitment. Bronx Community College, African Students Association, 2026.”

Oga Aki wasted no time showing off this new achievement, captioning the picture, “Another feather from Bronx Community College, NY”. For decades, Chinedu Ikedieze has kept us glued to our screens, often alongside his iconic screen partner, Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw. Their memorable performances made them household names and solidified Aki as one of Nollywood's most recognisable comic actors.

Who else remembers those classic Aki and Pawpaw movies? Pure vibes! It's good to see our legends getting their flowers, especially from abroad. Na pride be this one!

What's next for our legend Aki? More awards, we hope! Abi?