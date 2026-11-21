Entertainment

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) don finally give oga Seun Oloketuyi, the brain and founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, hin much-deserved flowers. E no be small thing; dem recognise him for 18 solid years of pushing Naija film industry forward and giving our film stars the recognition dem deserve. Eighteen solid years, abeg! For a country where consistency sometimes dey hard to find, Seun Oloketuyi don show say e get eye for the prize. This kind dedication na pure ginger!

Dem give baba this honour on Tuesday at the 6th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigerian Digital Content Regulation Conference. The event happen for the famous Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, inside Lagos. The award na for him consistency, keeping the BON Awards alive since 2009, making it one of the longest-running film awards platforms for Nigeria. Imagine that kind of hustle! The event has travelled to different states and recognised the contributions of actors, filmmakers and other professionals in Nollywood. Na pure dedication be that, through changing industry conditions, no dulling!

This same Oloketuyi, aside from being a media entrepreneur and filmmaker, sabi write too! E be the author of 'Making Movies the Nollywood Way'. See complete package nau, brains and brawn for the culture. The conference wey dem do all this kain boku talk, na the NFVCB Director-General, Dr Shaibu Husseini, lead am, .

Guess who also show face and drop serious knowledge? None other than our evergreen Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD! Him be the keynote speaker for the event, and you know say when RMD talk, everybody go listen, because e get levels. The conference theme, “Film and Content Production in the Digital Era: Balancing Regulation and Innovation,” gather filmmakers, actors, content creators, and other industry big shots to yarn about how digital content dey shake things up and how to regulate am without killing innovation. The talks really hit different, highlighting the crossroads Nollywood dey right now.

Some of our favourite filmmakers like Mildred Okwo, Judith Audu, and Fidelis Duker also join the panel discussion, sharing their own insights and helping to chart a new course for the industry. E be like say Nollywood dey serious about moving forward for this digital age. Big ups to Seun Oloketuyi for staying true to the game for almost two decades! Who else fit do am? Tell us for the comments, let's hear your thoughts!