Entertainment

We don bring us again the weekly round-up of African music wey you need to hear this week, and trust us, your playlist go thank you. From mad Afrobeats bangers to amapiano hits, they've got the scoop on who's making noise. Plus, the latest Afrobeats Intelligence podcast episode featuring Afrobeats star Jeriq is there for your ears. But let's sha talk about these new tracks wey dey scatter everywhere.

Back with a Bang

Usimamane, this guy no dey joke o! After a stellar year of back-to-back hits, he's basically showing last year's critics pepper. You remember how dem dey talk say he no get staying power, even with just one album? Omo, his new album, Tai Lung, na serious bounce-back. E follow 2024's 20th: Days Before Maud and the features on it dey loud the fact say baba don level up. Zawadi Yamungu on the intro, Emtee with street raps on “Roll The Dice,” Sjava and Mzukhulu dishing brotherly wisdom on “Cebolethu,” and Babes Wodumo even dipped into her rap bag for “Drinks.” From trap to R&B to Afropop, the album sonics? Pure cruise.

Then there's Thato Saul, wey don finally break hin silence with “You Know What I Mean.” Internet don dey complain say he don disappear, but abeg, the guy dropped no fewer than three stellar verses on other artists’ tracks this year alone! E make sense say he dey take him time, because for real, he's one of the truest emcees wey dey rap right now. The song takes his signature backing vocals to a whole new level, and he's just experimenting with different vocal tones like a pro. Still repping bodese (meaning being dope, if you no sabi), still remembering his incarcerated friends through his music, and still dropping vivid, relatable hood tales. Pure gem, we swear.

Fresh Sounds from the Underground & Beyond

The Nigerian underground scene, e don hot like burning charcoal, and FXRE no dey try to cool am down at all. On “Gameboys,” he teamed up with fellow troublemakers ARSTALGHUL and CAPODITUTTI for a rap track wey go blow your mind. The thing dey endlessly bouncy but e still get that incredibly haunting vibe. Mad combination, for real.

Elaine, on her part, na connection she dey chase, and her words dey carry her heart. That kind deep emotional stuff, she just dey explore am with her music, reaching for the deepest of emotions. And the duo Frigid Armadillo? They just wrapped the whole theme in passionate sounds, no pretense, just maximum impact. You go feel am for your soul.

Boj's “Big Professor” dey sit somehow between Memphis rap's haunted minimalism, the wide range of crunk and trap, and the wild appeal of modern rap. Egertton really set the scene with smooth flows and melodic cadences. The bass go shake your speakers, the synths dey come back steady, and the drums, minimalist but effective. This track na definition of where music dey right now. Total ginger.

For TatendaLAX, him raps on “Soka” get a comic relief wey just make you laugh and listen. You no even need to think twice about pressing play. The song just announces itself, no permission asked, and e just dey clear all doubt. Energetic, frantically engaging, especially with Skillful and Trapdee pushing the boundaries. This one na carnival in your ears.

If you like alternative, cool, left-of-center vibes, then C.Jaymnandi is your guy. “Lax!” just takes street smarts and puts them on a beat. The beats are complex, but e still give the emcee space to flex, talk about social issues, and leave you totally satisfied. You go hear hints of Riky Rick, flashes of Kendrick Lamar, heavy doses of Spitori, and a swagger wey no fit hide. Na pure talent dey speak.

Then we get Ọké, a Lagos-born, Luxembourg-raised artist wey dey inhabit two worlds of sound. Him music na like prophecy wey don come true, a serious challenge to anyone wey want dictate wetin him go do. The horns for this track? Na them be the real heroes, while his voice just dey ride along, but still commanding serious presence. E be like small, small bits wey come together to form one big, grand picture. We love to see it.

Global Stages & Introspective Journeys

Finally, we have TUL8TE with “Sebeeny,” wey just drop after him sold-out North American tour. This track finds him in a reflective mood, looking back at hin journey and planning for the road ahead. The music na intimate, chilled, and unhurried – e just dey strip back layers of him world to show something sacred, something deep. This single na pre-taste before him Coachella debut and Red Bull Symphonic performance, so you know say him profile go just dey rise! The song talks about wanting to hold someone tight but still giving them space. Deep stuff, for real.

Na so we see am! This week’s music releases are a whole vibe, from artists making powerful comebacks to fresh voices breaking through. Which one are you adding to your weekend playlist first? Tell us for the comments!