Entertainment

Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Sarah Martins, don throw a public appeal to none other than Afrobeats heavyweights Davido and Burna Boy, asking for their financial muscle to boost her street cooking outreach. She yarned that her project needs serious support from 'the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and the government entirely' because, as she put it, 'where there is no hunger, love answers'. Talk about aiming high, abi?

Despite being out there on the streets with her community feeding activities, Martins made it clear she has never, ever faced sexual harassment. She said in an interview that 'no one had made inappropriate advances towards her' during her outreaches. According to her, she's 'blessed with the kind of audience I get. They respect the woman behind the project. I always get my due respect'. E be like say her good vibes dey protect her, no cap.

When it comes to getting sponsors, e no easy for this babe. Martins admitted she finds it exhausting sponsoring herself, saying she hardly gets sponsorship offers. She said she probably hardly gets offers because she doesn't reach out to people for assistance, and feels people should reach out to her themselves if they want to sponsor. But one thing she's firm on: she has never gotten sponsorship that comes with sexual conditions. Thank God for small mercies!

But e no mean say cruise all the way. Martins highlighted that one of her major challenges is street bullies who sometimes show face and demand money while she's busy dishing out food. She explained that while some of them eventually back down and even join the feeding line, others made unreasonable demands and caused disturbances.

Yet, her vision for giving back no dey dim. The actress disclosed that her outreach has already touched Port Harcourt, where she reportedly fed over 1,000 people in just two days. Her ultimate goal? To spread this feeding frenzy to more people all across Nigeria. No wonder she's tapping on Davido and Burna Boy to come through and show some love!

Before she rounded up, Martins dropped some serious advice for young women, especially those 'beautiful and curvy'. She urged them not to let public opinions about their physical appearance distract them from their big ambitions. For her, women should be celebrated for their brains, achievements, and what they add to society, instead of just how they look. Period!

So, with Davido and Burna Boy getting this open call, you think dem go show face and drop some serious cash for Sarah Martins' street kitchen? Time will tell!