Entertainment

Yetunde Alabi, the Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, recently shared her journey from her church choir days to becoming a recognisable face on screen. She talked about choosing the “soft life” in Ibadan over the Lagos hustle, and how she juggles family, business, and fame, all while keeping her eye on the future of Nigerian cinema.

How Nollywood Grabbed Her

Yetunde says Nollywood actually found her, even though she always wanted it. She used to watch movies on TV and pray that one day she would be part of the screen gang. Her big break came around 2014, in her final year at school, thanks to a longtime friend, Azeez Ijaduade, who is a born actor.

Azeez had been telling her she had talent, even though she only sang in the choir and did presentations in church, not drama. Then, in 2014, while Yetunde was schooling in Benin Republic, Azeez came there to film with other big names like Itele. He handed her a script to play a role. She thought it was a huge deal for a first-timer, but after a rehearsal, Azeez was confident she could nail it. They shot it, and nobody on set even noticed it was her debut! From there, she started following them to sets regularly and eventually started her own productions.

The Celebrity Life and Fashion Flex

Yetunde admits she is “still growing by the day” when asked about becoming a celebrity. But she definitely had two moments that showed her she was now a star. First, a client who booked her for makeup online, after flying in from the UK, kept staring at her and asked if she was the actress from a movie. That was when she dropped makeup to focus fully on acting. The second time was when she went to a store in London with her cousin, and the security guard recognised her from a movie, even calling other people over. That was her “Okay, this is celebrity life” moment.

As an actress who often plays corporate or office roles, Yetunde mostly uses her own outfits for modern stories. Since she is into fashion, she infuses her two brands — Pulchritude by Ashabi (boutique outfits) and Sisi Ashabi (custom-made fabrics) — into her acting. For historical or period films, they get costumed. She manages the expense by funding movie outfits from her fashion business, especially when she was starting. Now, she makes sure to discuss what producers offer to find a balance. “If it doesn’t balance,” she said, “I don’t step out.”

Motherhood, Icons, and DM Wahala

Yetunde is a proud mom, which means she is an early riser, up by 6:00 a.m. to get her son ready for school if she’s at home. Even when she’s on set, she still wakes up early to call home and make sure her son takes his bath and packs his bag. On the day of the interview, she was at home and said she would pick him up from school later. If she’s not around, her son’s dad or her own mother steps in to pick him up, making sure someone is always there for him.

Her all-time favourite actress? Funke Akindele. Yetunde says she has loved her “for so, so long,” and even now, working in the same field, she still sees Funke and others as her icons.

But celebrity life comes with its own wahala, especially on social media. Yetunde has stopped opening her DMs because “people do a lot of nonsense.” She’s talking about nudes from strangers, mostly men from all over the world. Now, she rarely replies to DMs unless it’s someone she follows or whose profile looks sensible.

One thing Yetunde misses about her pre-fame days is the freedom to do simple things like riding commercial bikes or buying roasted corn by the roadside. She just wants to be free and be herself sometimes, but fame has changed that.