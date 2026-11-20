Entertainment

Nigerian comedian and singer Maleke has released, a hot new collaboration titled “Follow Follow,” featuring none other than the iconic Port Harcourt music star, Duncan Mighty! This exciting new jam officially hit our ears on November 18, 2026, and trust us, the hype is real.

The track, which clocks in at a sweet two minutes and 49 seconds, truly showcases the magic that happens when these two artistic powerhouses link up. Duncan Mighty adds his distinctive presence to the record. You know how he does, with that unique sound and vocal delivery that has kept him a recognizable name in Nigeria’s music industry. His contribution here is nothing short of fire.

This fresh single marks another dope move from Maleke, with Duncan Mighty adding that extra sauce as the featured artist. The pairing brings together two entertainers from different creative backgrounds, giving listeners a brand new sonic experience to explore. Honestly, we didn't know we needed this collaboration until now!

So, what are you waiting for? Go stream "Follow Follow" and come back to tell us if this jam is a certified banger or if we are just overhyping it!