Entertainment

Gospel singer Moses Bliss don finally silence all the yeye gist about a marital crisis with his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss. The speculation began after some blogs alleged that the couple were considering a divorce amid undisclosed marital issues. Chai, dem just like to scatter people's peace for nothing!

But our superstar, Moses Bliss, decided to answer them in his own cool way, no need for long epistles. He just waka straight to his Instagram page and dropped a fresh video featuring himself and his one and only. In the short but sweet clip, the couple are seen walking closely together. Then, like a true gentleman, he even helped Marie into a waiting black SUV. If this is what “marital issues” look like, abeg, sign us up!

The main highlight, for real, was the caption. Moses Bliss kept it short and simple, but the message was louder than any full statement. He just wrote: “Serenity.” One word! And just like that, he answered the rumours. No drama, no long talk, just a smooth dismissal. This move is a proper subtle jab at all the noise, showing us that some things are best handled with grace.