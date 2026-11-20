Entertainment

Tiwa Savage just open up about some serious wahala she faced when she just dey start her music hustle for Naija. According to her, dem actually ban her from shows and even stop her music videos from airing on Nigerian television, all because of how she dressed and the tattoos she carry.

Tiwa Savage revealed this during a recent interview with streamer Ten Posty. She yarned that her looks and fashion choices became a big controversy after she came back from Los Angeles to chase her music career here. Imagine o, she faced serious restrictions just for rocking outfits like hot pants and tank tops, plus having tattoos on her body.

She described the whole experience as totally unfair, explaining that the backlash affected many parts of her career. E mean say she no fit perform for some events, and her music videos no dey play on TV stations across the country. “I was banned from shows, radio and my music videos were banned on Nigerian TV for wearing hot pants, tank tops and having tattoos after returning from LA to make music. I was used as a scapegoat,” she sharply said.

It’s wild how things have changed sha, because Tiwa also pointed out the difference between then and now. She added, “Now, when new female artistes do it, it’s considered normal.” So, back then, she had to face fire for style choices that today’s artistes rock without a second glance. Na so dem take use her do scapegoat for the culture! Imagine the kind pressure she dey face. You think say our industry don truly move past that kind judging sha?