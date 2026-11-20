Entertainment

Our very own Grammy queen, Tems, don drop a major gist wey make us pause and think. The 'Me & U' superstar, Temilade Openiyi, don reveal say she dey struggle with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, popularly known as ADHD. This na one of those deep personal insights wey dey make us feel closer to our celebrities.

She talk say the condition dey make am hard to hold steady conversations. You know that moment when your mind just carry you go different place? Tems say na so e be for her. She specifically mentioned say she fit dey gist about one thing and then suddenly switch to another topic mid-conversation.

Our Grammy nominee even added say her mind dey always move faster than her words, and because of that, she often forgets wetin she bin dey talk about initially. "I have an issue with communication. I have ADHD, and I can be talking about something and suddenly switch to something else mid-conversation. I’m trying my best to work on it," she yarned during an interview on Cool FM. So, if you ever wondered why some gists with her might take a detour, now you know why!

She further explained say the condition dey affect the way she processes her thoughts and how she expresses herself, noting that she sometimes loses track of her initial point. But hear this: Tems no dey use am as an excuse o! Our Queen make it clear say she dey actively work on herself, dey learn better ways to communicate her thoughts. Talk about self-awareness and personal growth!

This na big revelation from the multiple award winner, Temilade Openiyi. We all remember how she blew up worldwide after she jumped on Wizkid’s mega-hit 'Essence' in 2020, a feature that even earned her a Grammy Award nomination. She has often spoken about her quiet personality, her spirituality and her journey to self-discovery.

For those wey no too sabi wetin ADHD be, e dey affect how person dey pay attention, sometimes make dem hyperactive, and even impulsive. For adults like Tems, e fit really scatter person focus, organization skills, and, as she don explain, communication. It's a neurodevelopmental condition.

It just goes to show say even our faves get their own personal battles wey dem dey fight, and opening up about am takes real strength. We too happy say she fit share her truth with us openly. Who else dey feel like say this kind struggle dey relatable sometimes?