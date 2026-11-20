Entertainment

Omo, Joeboy no dey dull o! Our very own Afropop prince, known for always delivering those sweet melodies and memorable vocals, just blessed us with a new single. The track, titled “Jemima”, is out now and ready to ginger your playlist.

This new release is a fresh addition to his “Lavida Boy” EP. Trust Joeboy to keep showcasing his unique sound within the contemporary Nigerian music scene. We already know he brings the vibes, and “Jemima” just expands on that signature touch we all love.

For anyone following Joeboy’s musical journey, this “Lavida Boy” EP is definitely a big deal. It’s more proof that this baba knows how to keep us hooked with good music. If you never listen, wetin you dey wait for? Go stream “Jemima” and jam the whole “Lavida Boy” EP now!