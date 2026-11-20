Entertainment

Enioluwa landed himself in hot water after comments he made at an event about young Nigerians. He asserted that many young Nigerians no longer want to work their way up the success ladder, expecting things to come easy. Omo, he even criticised young people who complain about life, questioning their experiences and struggles.

As you can imagine, this talk no land well at all. Netizens vexed finish, carrying the whole gist on social media.

The backlash ginger Enioluwa to hop on his X handle on Tuesday to clear the air. He made it clear say he no believe Nigerian youths are lazy, noting that this has never been his belief or the message he intended to communicate. According to him, young Nigerians are some of the most hardworking people he knows.

He apologised sincerely for any hurt his words may have caused. Enioluwa also recognised that his remarks "may have come across as overlooking the privileges I have and the challenges many young Nigerians face daily." He then went on to emphasise that young Nigerians work incredibly hard, often in the face of significant economic challenges, and deserve every opportunity to thrive.

So, after all the back and forth, Enioluwa don cool am down. But e just make you wonder, sometimes e better to sha look before you leap, especially when you dey talk about the hustle of Nigerian youths, abi?