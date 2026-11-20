Entertainment

OBO, David Adeleke, wey we sabi as Davido, don finally open up on why him carry him wife and pikin dem go settle for the United States. E no easy o! According to the Afrobeats superstar, he just wants his family to grow up in a quieter place, far from the everyday carnival wey dey happen for his Nigerian crib. The constant public attention, though sweet for fans, sabi make personal space vanish faster than a plate of jollof rice at a owambe. For someone as popular as Davido, finding a moment of true calm for his loved ones in Nigeria fit be like finding needle in a haystack, or shall we say, a quiet spot in a Lagos market.

Make we no lie, life as a superstar in Naija mean say your house fit turn landmark for fans and admirers. Davido said one of his houses often has more than 100 people outside. Imagine that kind of constant crowd, right there on your doorstep! E make sense say baba go wan find some peace for him children and give them a chance at a normal upbringing, away from the constant gbas gbos and spotlight of celebrity life. “I don’t want my kids to grow up in that environment in Nigeria. One of my houses usually has over 100 people outside, so I moved my kids and family to Atlanta,” he said.

This big move, e be like say, na part of Davido’s master plan to create a more settled and private family environment. Our OBO needs to balance his mega music career – with his responsibilities as a loving husband to Chioma Adeleke and a hands-on father to their children. He has spoken about how his lifestyle has changed since he started a family. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he had reduced the size of his entourage because he could no longer accommodate the large number of people who previously gathered around him. He now prefers a smaller circle and a more focused working environment.

But make nobody think say Davido don forget him Naija roots o, even with his immediate family enjoying the Atlanta vibe and the calmer environment. Baba still get strong ties to Nigeria, where he dey vigorously pursue him music, business, and entertainment hustle, just like always. Plus, him legendary generosity no dey shake; he still dey support his friends and associates back home, actively helping them establish their own businesses and grow. So, while his immediate family might be chilling in the US for peace of mind, Davido’s heart, his hustle, and him commitment to the motherland remain firmly planted here. It just goes to show say even our biggest superstars need their quiet corner to breathe. Abi, who no like peace of mind? Wetin una think about him decision? Na smart move or wetin?