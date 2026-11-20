Entertainment

Weytin go happen if death no be the end, but the beginning of something even crazier? That's the heavy question 'Time Bound' just threw at us, and we no even know how to process am yet. John Ekanem's performance for this film? Na pure ginger! Everybody just dey beg for more.

This supernatural drama no be small play at all. They just mix mystery, suspense, love, and betrayal into one mad cinematic experience that go make your jaw drop. Our main character for the film dey caught between one mysterious curse, one sudden death, and an extraordinary second chance at life. E go make you wonder if destiny na something we fit escape sha.

As hidden secrets dey burst out and betrayal just turn upside down, our guy must run against time to save his life and face all the forces wey dey threaten am. But let's be honest, for this life where fate fit just hold all the power, escaping death no mean say you don escape your destiny at all.

The cast too, dem no come to play! John Ekanem, Sonia Uche, Ichie Fuego, and Blessing Onwukwe all gather to tell this story wey go beyond ordinary supernatural tori. The film go explore love, trust, sacrifice, and all those hard choices wey fit change person's whole life.

With the wicked storyline, emotional twists, and suspense wey go hook you, 'Time Bound' don promise us one unforgettable experience. E go keep you glued to your screen as the mystery just dey unfold. This movie dey examine the tiny line between life and death, the wahala from betrayal, and the real price of love when people reach their breaking point.

More than just one supernatural thriller, 'Time Bound' go make you reason if some destinies just dey written already, and if a second chance na always a blessing. What do you think, can we truly outrun our destinies?