Entertainment

Musician Fameye don land with an offer that has everyone doing a double-take! He’s asking businessman Great Osama for a cool US$70,000 to perform live for a solid four hours on Christmas Day, from 2 AM straight till 6 AM. Talk about ambition!

This hot take is clearly riding the wave of the massive gbege surrounding Davido’s recent show at Osama’s NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso. Just five days ago, on November 15, Davido was the headliner for the hotel's third-anniversary bash, hyped as “The Davido Experience,” with seats at GH¢400 and GH¢450.

Ever since that show, Osama, who also leads the small-scale miners’ group in Amansie South, has been caught up in serious wahala over how long Davido stayed on stage. Now, Fameye is swooping in, clearly tapping into all this entertainment talk about artist fees and stage time that has been dominating the timelines.

Fameye even took to YouTube on Tuesday, posting a clip to make his intentions loud and clear. He straight up said: “On the 25th Dec, Osama should just give me $70K and I’ll perform from 2–6.” My guy is not playing, o! That is four hours on stage, from 2am to 6am on Christmas morning.

Meanwhile, Davido, who has had a busy month in Ghana, closed Tidal Rave at La Palm, where Lasmid joined Kweku Smoke on stage, keeping the energy high. And Fameye himself hasn’t been sitting around; he recently featured on King Paluta’s new track, “Good Feeling,” where the rapper is busy telling us how he built a whole mansion from his music hustle. So everybody is working, but Fameye's move is definitely the talk of the town right now.

So, the seventy-thousand-dollar question is whether Great Osama will actually open his wallet for this marathon Christmas performance. Is Fameye really about to give us a dawn-to-daybreak concert, or is this just premium cruise for the internet? One thing is sure: if this goes down, the Christmas gist will be legendary! What do you guys think?