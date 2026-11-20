Entertainment

Eighty thousand people rushed to pre-save Rema's upcoming EP, 'E-Mortal Boy', in less than a week, even before anybody had heard the full record. This gbas gbos move has pushed the project into Spotify’s global Top 10 Most Pre-Saved Projects. This is not just big, it's history in the making, as 'E-Mortal Boy' is the first Nigerian project ever to land on the platform’s Countdown ranking. For those not following, Countdown is Spotify’s official list of the ten most pre-saved albums and EPs worldwide, meaning fans are legit saving it before it drops so the music automatically lands in their libraries on release day.

Nigerian singer Rema has been on a serious run, showing the world how Afrobeats does it. His 2024 album, HEIS, even bagged a Grammy nomination and set a new record for the biggest first-week streams for an album on Spotify Nigeria.

Setting the Global Stage

This pre-save madness puts Rema right there with the biggest names and most anticipated releases on the entire Spotify platform, not just within our Afrobeats circle. It’s a huge sign of how far Afrobeats has traveled and how artists like Rema are leading that charge. The seven-track EP is dropping today, November 20, 2026, courtesy of Mavin Records and Jonzing World. E be like small gap o, because this is his first EP since Ravage dropped in 2023, and Rema usually doesn't stay quiet for long.

The Genius Rollout Strategy

E nor just happen by chance, sha. The rollout for 'E-Mortal Boy' has been pure strategy. Instead of dropping everything at once, Rema and his team have kept a steady drip of social media teasers, pre-save links, and new music flowing. Two singles are already out there, giving fans a taste of where his sound is heading. This early peek into the vibe probably explains some of that pre-save urgency.

Features Wey Go Burst Brain

Then there's the gist everyone is talking about: the Wizkid feature! "Feel Alright" brings together two of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats names on one track, and trust us, it's one of the most talked-about moments on the entire tracklist. But the guest list doesn't stop in Lagos; American producer BNYX is on "Tanzania", while London and Kah-Lo also show up on "Bang Bang". With the remaining titles still unheard, there's plenty of new music nobody has heard yet. That mystery, that anticipation, na part of the pull!

Beyond the Hype: What the Numbers Really Mean

All this fire is landing on top of Rema's already strong run. The pre-save count of eighty thousand already answers the question of hype. What we really want to know now is what those numbers will turn into once the songs are actually playable. Pre-saves measure intent, like when you tell your friend you're coming to their party. First-week streams, though, those measure follow-through – if you actually show up with your dancing shoes! HEIS already showed Rema can deliver on the follow-through part right here at home. 'E-Mortal Boy' is now set to test that on a global scale. We're ready for the global takeover, Rema!