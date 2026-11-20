Entertainment

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe and her hubby, Kazeem Adeoti, have officially announced say dem dey expect their first child together! The movie star posted on Wednesday a stunning photo on her Instagram page. She was cradling her baby bump in a sheer grey dress, still serving looks like the queen she is, even with belle. She captioned the sweet reveal, saying, "Some journeys begin with a little heartbeat... and change the course of a lifetime 🙏🏽". See as the caption soft!

Of course, her husband, movie marketer Kazeem Adeoti, no dull am at all. He quickly jumped on his own Instagram to share his pure joy and excitement about their upcoming arrival. According to him, "Motherhood — one of life's most beautiful gifts. A journey of unconditional love, endless sacrifice and a kind of strength words can never fully describe. 🤍 Alhamdulillah!!!". You fit see the love for his words, too!

For those of us who sabi the gist, Mercy Aigbe and Kazeem Adeoti tied the knot back in December 2021, though they made their marriage public early in January 2022. Dem even held a private traditional engagement and Islamic wedding (Nikkah) on December 31, 2021. So this new baby na like the perfect completion to their journey so far!

Mercy Aigbe is already a proud mama to two children, her daughter Michelle and her son Juwon, from her previous marriage. We're already anticipating baby names and if it's a boy or a girl. What do una think?

This new baby on the way just confirms say love sweet o!