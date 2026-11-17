Entertainment

E don happen! Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, don burst our head with gist about him recent flight wahala. The popular comedian, actor, and on-air personality took to his Instagram page on Sunday, giving us a front-row seat to one of his most unforgettable, and low-key terrifying, travel experiences. He used the tale to remind everyone that God is beyond our fears.

Picture this: Woli Arole, a whole prophet, dey inside plane wey just start to dey shake. Our man confessed say he was extremely scared. But wait, the real gbege start when one lady on the flight, spotted him. With serious confidence, she declared, “Arole you’re in this plane ooooo, I believe in the prophet, we can’t crash”.

Imagine the pressure! Here is Woli Arole, inside severe turbulence, battling his own internal demons, nearly needing to change his boxers, and this woman dey put all her faith on him! Him jejely confess say, Even he did not believe in the prophet at that time, he admitted, and he nearly urinated on himself. The honesty is just too much! But because packaging is everything, especially when you carry title, he had to summon courage and affirm the lady's faith. He played along and told the lady that a prophet was there and they could not crash.

This whole saga just highlights that even our spiritual leaders, the ones we look up to for reassurance, are human beings who feel fear, too. It’s not every time anointing go just cancel out basic human reactions, abi? Woli Arole's candid story is a whole lesson in humility and faith, reminding us that no matter how much 'gra-gra' life throws at us, there's a higher power involved that's truly in control. His experience teaches us to put our faith in God even when our own 'prophet' dey fear! It's a proper full circle moment, if you ask us.

So, next time you dey inside flight wey turbulence show face, just remember Woli Arole’s story. You fit be the prophet wey everybody dey look up to, but deep down, your spirit don already do somersault. Na who no ever feel fear when trouble dey? What's your craziest flight story?