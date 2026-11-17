Entertainment

It’s giving déjà vu, no cap. Lately, it feels like every time we hit the cinema, it’s the same familiar faces popping up on screen. But honestly, who’s complaining when these stars are delivering back-to-back hits? This year, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have been doing the absolute most, from big budget blockbusters to low-key indie projects, proving why they are the real MVPs in the game.

Hollywood Queens Reigning Supreme

Penélope Cruz, the Spanish actress who made history as the first female from her country to win an Oscar, continues to light up the screen. She has three new films: “The Invite,” “La Bola Negra,” and “Bunker.”

Anne Hathaway, who is 44, has truly shown her power as one of the world’s most bankable stars in 2026. She released five movies that raked in an incredible $2.8 billion globally. Not only did she give career-best performances in “The Odyssey” and “Mother Mary,” but she’s also super smart with her choices. She tapped into the BookTok craze with Colleen Hoover’s “Verity,” patiently waited two decades to make “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at the perfect time, and took a big risk with indie horror director David Robert Mitchell for the dino thriller “The End of Oak Street.” This woman has found the cheat code to Hollywood longevity, promoting every single project for weeks with boundless charisma and a growing baby bump. Plus, she’s already lined up “Days of Thunder 2” with Tom Cruise for 2028. After the year she’s had, every studio will be chasing her, for sure.

Then there’s Zendaya, 30, who’s cleverly moved from being a squeaky-clean Disney star to a certified leading lady. After finding her feet with “The Greatest Showman” and “Malcolm & Marie,” the “Euphoria” star is consistently making some of the most interesting choices in the industry right now. Think the erotic tennis drama “Challengers” and the provocative dark comedy “The Drama.” But she’s also been smart about aligning herself with major blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and taking key roles in the “Spider-Man” and “Dune” franchises. Zendaya is a social media queen, always creating viral moments and turning every red carpet into her personal runway.

Olivia Wilde, who directed “The Invite,” has also made a very welcome comeback this year. She faced a lot of media noise around her 2022 film “Don’t Worry Darling,” but this genial actress is definitely back in her bag.

Kings of the Box Office and Beyond

Tom Holland, also 30, has had his struggles finding his path as a leading man outside the Marvel universe. He’s had a few critical duds like “Cherry,” “Chaos Walking,” and the Apple TV series “The Crowded Room.” But let’s be honest, after “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” pulled in $2.5 billion at the global box office, shattering all expectations, his star power is undeniable. His supporting turn in “The Odyssey” shows he’s keen on making better choices moving forward. He’s also got a Fred Astaire biopic in the works with Sabrina Carpenter and Margaret Qualley, which sounds perfect for his song-and-dance skills. He’s also developing a new movie called “Penthouse” with screenwriter Drew Pearce.

Pedro Pascal, 51, has been everywhere on both the big and small screens recently. From HBO’s “The Last of Us” to last year’s rom-com “Materialists,” which was a surprise box-office hit. His calm, soulful vibe paired with his dreamboat looks makes him an intriguing star to watch. He’s jumping into the Oscar race with Tony Gilroy’s orchestral drama “Behemoth!” which will be in cinemas on December 4. Just two weeks later, he’ll be back as Mister Fantastic in “Avengers: Doomsday,” coming out on December 18, and everyone expects it to be one of the biggest movies of 2026.

More than 15 years after his breakthrough in “Twilight,” Robert Pattinson, 40, the new James Bond, is still a big draw for the younger generation. He’s managed to turn risky art films like “The Drama” and “Primetime” into proper cash cows. It helps that his chaotic interviews often go viral, just like his meme-spawning roles as Chris Hansen in “Primetime” and Antinous in “The Odyssey.” Beyond that, Pattinson is a true chameleon of an actor with amazing range, making his movies feel like must-see events. He’s got “Dune: Part Three” and a Denzel Washington heist thriller “The Take” (in cinemas January 15, 2027) lined up. After that, he’ll suit up again as the Caped Crusader in the long-delayed “The Batman: Part II.”

Critics’ Darlings and Rising Forces

After years of being a consistently amazing supporting actor, Colman Domingo, 56, is finally in the driver’s seat. He’s already got back-to-back Oscar nods for best actor under his belt. The “Sing Sing” star was a subtle highlight in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi hit “Disclosure Day” this past summer. He could even bag a third Oscar nomination for playing Michael Jackson’s domineering father, Joe Jackson, in the billion-dollar hit “Michael.” On top of that, Domingo is working on a third season of Netflix’s “The Four Seasons” with Tina Fey and about half a dozen other projects, from the psychological thriller “The Servant” to the Nat King Cole biopic “Unforgettable.” This man is not playing!

Austin Abrams, the breakout star from “Weapons,” has become the internet’s latest boyfriend, thanks to his roles in “Resident Evil” and “Whalefall.”

Andrew Garfield could also be getting an Oscar nod with his third movie of 2026, the AI dramedy “Artificial,” which drops in cinemas on Christmas Day.

And let’s not forget the beloved British actress, 52, who has quietly become one of Hollywood’s most booked and busy stars. She has a Netflix series, “Pride and Prejudice,” and a fantastical comedy, “The Fox,” both dropping early next month. This hilarious Oscar winner will probably grab her fourth nomination for the AIDS drama “Elsinore,” hitting cinemas on November 20, where she stars with Andrew Scott. She might even get her eighth Golden Globe nod for the low-budget “Wicker,” a stealth box-office hit that made $30 million worldwide, about a fisherwoman who asks a basket-maker to weave her a husband. She’s the definition of low-key slaying!

So, which of these stars are you looking forward to seeing light up your screen next? Or are you already tired of seeing their faces everywhere you turn?