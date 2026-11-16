Nollywood Stars, Comedians Ginger Hadiza Foundation's Humanitarian Work

Entertainment

Nollywood veterans and top comedians don gather for Abuja to show full support for the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation. This move come as the foundation dey continue their powerful humanitarian work for widows, orphans, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other vulnerable people across Nigeria.

The foundation focuses on economic empowerment, education, and livelihood support, wey dey change lives one project at a time.

Veteran actor Chief Jide Kosoko, who was at the press conference at the weekend, hailed the founder, Ambassador Hadiza Umar, for her strong commitment to helping the less privileged. He revealed say Umar's own tough childhood, where she lost both parents and twelve siblings at thirteen, shaped her passion for humanitarian service. Baba no hold back, say: “We must all rally round to support the humanitarian works of this young lady. There are many Nigerians out there who are far richer than her but have refused to help the less privileged.” He even ginger other rich Nigerians to learn from her example.

Comedian Julius Agwu sef hail the foundation for the good work. He announce say him own foundation go team up with Hajiya Hadiza Foundation on economic empowerment initiatives, especially for women and young people in rural communities.

Chief Chika Okpala, our legendary actor known as Zebrudaya, even use him mouth beg. He urged the foundation to extend its interventions to veteran actors, musicians, and comedians facing financial struggles and health challenges. He also commended their efforts in underserved communities and IDP camps.

Ambassador Umar herself share say the foundation don already drop a massive ₦850 million into humanitarian and economic empowerment programmes nationwide over the last three years. She listed some of their impactful work, including skills acquisition training, scholarships, livelihood support, and giving out valuable tools like grinding machines, sewing machines, hairdressing and barbing kits, generators, and direct cash assistance.

Umar see the foundation as a lasting legacy, a way to provide continuous support to vulnerable Nigerians, a vision she hopes to pass on to her child. She expressed gratitude to the entertainers, wey say their involvement go help keep the foundation's good work dey go.

It’s good to see our celebrities putting their influence where it truly matters, giving back and lifting others up. Na wetin we like to see be dat!