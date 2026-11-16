Netflix Don Drop Gbedu For New 'Planeswalker' Series!

Entertainment

The gist is out on a new animated series, `Planeswalker`, and trust us, this one sounds like pure fire and serious juju! This epic fantasy saga is taking us deep into the mystical world of `Magic: The Gathering`, where formidable mages, popularly known as Planeswalkers, are always clashing in a fierce struggle.

At the center of all this power play and fight for survival is Chandra, a volatile pyromancer with a fiery spirit and maybe a bit too much wahala. She's not just powerful; she's being hunted because of her unique gifts, and she is haunted by her past. Imagine being haunted by your own history while trying to save countless realms – deep stuff, no be small.

When an insidious force decides to show face, Chandra won't be facing it alone. She's gonna link up with some of the most legendary Planeswalkers around. These guys will need to harness their extraordinary abilities, navigate treacherous alliances, and battle their own personal gbege, all to prevent a cataclysmic war. This war, mind you, threatens to consume their very existence! As the line between winning and total annihilation gets thinner, the fate of thousands of worlds hinges on just a single spark. You already know this one will be proper epic, full of drama and action, no dull moments.

Who else is ready to clear their schedule and binge this one like say tomorrow no dey?