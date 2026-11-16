Asake's 'Mr Money With The Vibe' Don Choke Spotify Top 10 for 200 Weeks!

Entertainment

Shey you see am? Asake's debut album, “Mr Money With The Vibe,” just burst brain, making serious history for the charts! This 12-track project is officially the first album ever to spend a whopping 200 weeks inside the Spotify Nigeria Albums Chart Top 10.

Nearly four years after dropping, this gbedu still dey reign supreme, refusing to carry last. Even with all the new jams dropping every other day, “Mr Money With The Vibe” still dey pull listeners like magnet. Forget all that noise about new school, this album is simply built different.

And it's not even a fluke! This milestone just adds to the album's legendary status. Before this, e don already break ground as the first to hit 180 and 190 weeks in the same Top 10. Even Asake's second album, “Work of Art,” has had its own long run on the charts, just behind this iconic debut.

The craziest part? As at when they announced this 200-week record, “Mr Money With The Vibe” was still chilling comfortably in the Nigerian Spotify Albums Chart Top 10. Talk about an album that truly lives up to its name! Which other album do you think can pull off this kind of chart domination?