Jeon Do-yeon fit to collect Oscar with ‘Possible Love’ performance

Entertainment

Wahalarrr! If you ask any critic for their top performance of the year, one name that's popping up everywhere is Jeon Do-yeon. Since the Venice Film Festival in September, this South Korean star has been flooring audiences with her incredible acting in Lee Chang-dong’s “Possible Love”, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The powerful drama, which follows two married couples from different social classes, is already making waves as a potential Oscar contender in multiple categories. Many fans on social media are already waving the flag for Jeon (53) to grab the best actress award.

She no send o, telling USA TODAY with a smile, through a translator, that she is “OK if you jinx it.” She said the fact that people are talking about the film gives her so much happiness.

In “Possible Love”, Jeon brings a mix of infectious warmth and a quiet sadness to her character, Mi-ok. Mi-ok is the wife of a factory worker, Ho-seok (played by Sul Kyung-gu), who has been emotionally shattered by a violent labour strike. Their quiet life takes a turn when the wealthy Sang-woo (Zo In-sung) and his filmmaker wife, Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), come into their lives. Ye-ji wants to make a documentary about the struggles of the working class and the human cost of corporate cost-cutting.

But as Ye-ji gets closer to Mi-ok and starts filming her family’s most vulnerable moments, the line between good intentions and exploitation begins to blur. The movie cleverly explores how people behave differently when they know they’re being filmed, much like the Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” does.

Director Lee explains that this doesn’t mean people are lying or acting. Rather, “It means they may begin to create what they think the camera wants — or what they imagine a potential audience might want to see.” For instance, Mi-ok tries to start a union at her factory, sensing that Ye-ji is looking for something “interesting” to film. Ye-ji also keeps pushing Ho-seok for an interview, even though he’s still dealing with his trauma.

Lee noted that a camera is inevitably drawn to what is more dramatic and more painful. He wanted the audience to feel that desire and the power of holding the camera, urging them to think about the ethics of what they watch. He also wanted viewers to be aware of their own desire to watch.

When preparing for her role, Jeon chose not to interview laid-off workers. She feared getting too caught up in trying to do their stories justice and not making the character her own. She explained that, quite similarly to Director Lee's approach, she didn’t think she would be able to wholly understand them. Instead, she felt it would be more fitting to just feel the character as she is. She pointed out that while the story starts with a specific event, it’s really about how these families navigate life and carry on, with Mi-ok and Ho-seok being just one example.

Jeon’s performances have only grown more truthful and surprising over the past two decades, according to Lee. He said Mi-ok is not just a suffering wife; she has an irreverent humor and pride, desires and anxieties, and contradictions within herself. He praised Jeon for revealing all these layers without making Mi-ok a simple character, often breaking through his own assumptions about how someone would behave in such situations.

Mi-ok is playful, loves drinking and snapping pictures of her food, even if she has no one to send them to. Jeon initially thought Mi-ok was very hopeful and optimistic, believing that her bright energy was her strength. But over time, she realised that this energy was Mi-ok’s way of dealing with her anxiety. “That insecurity Mi-ok feels all stems from her so desperately wanting to protect her family, which is something I can relate to,” Jeon said.

One heartbreaking unscripted scene shows Mi-ok watching her young son, Cheol (Jeong Seop), make a rainbow with a hose while helping a groundskeeper at Ye-ji’s fancy estate. This mirrors a childhood flashback where Mi-ok’s own mother angrily takes a hose from her, not wanting her daughter to end up in the same menial job. Jeon recalled Lee telling her, “I would like for Mi-ok to look at him once.” But Mi-ok doesn't say anything or take the hose away, probably thinking about the contrast with her own childhood, where her free will was taken away. Jeon noted that although it is a small scene, it gives a little glimpse into how Cheol probably lived his life according to his own free will.

“Possible Love” is a deep dive into identity and inequality, but at its core, it’s also a deeply human love story. Mi-ok spends much of the film envying Ye-ji and Sang-woo’s relationship, only to realise that what she has with Ho-seok is built on something much stronger. As Jeon puts it, love is not only about the good and happy times, but about the difficulties in life that you face together. Na true talk be that!

When will our Nollywood stars give us this kind of depth? E get why them dey call her queen!