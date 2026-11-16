BNXN, others light up Mainland Block Party with mad vibes

Entertainment

The Mainland Block Party was on fire recently, all thanks to BNXN who took to the stage and left no stone unturned. Our guy came through with a whole arsenal of his popular songs, thrilling fans with back-to-back bangers. Imagine singing along to Finesse and then catching that irresistible vibe of Gwagwalada, featuring SeyiVibez. And don't even get me started on "Ejimele" – that track, featuring Asake, just hits different!

BNXN wasn't playing, giving us more fire with 16, Online and Shamayan. He also performed Back Outside and Cold Outside, making sure everyone in the audience got a taste of his hit songs. The energy was just impeccable, making it clear why our faves show up to Mainland Block Party.

But wait, there's more! The party wasn't just about BNXN. Other artistes like Doublegeex2, Winnerman, and Yedka also made sure to keep the vibes going. Doublegeex2, especially, came correct with his own hits, performing Shalewa, Ore Agbako, and Esin Meta Lolaye, featuring Lil Frosh. These guys literally took the mic and refused to let the energy drop.

You know a party isn't complete without the ginger from the hype men and the seamless transitions from the DJs. Toby Shang, Emmyblack, Tenny Eddy, Ayo Santos, Teened, and Diego were on deck as the hype men, making sure the audience stayed fully engaged and hyped throughout the entire party. And for the sound? DJs like DJ More, DJ Dimple Nimple, DJ Dreezi, Titanium, and Smalls the DJ held it down, dropping the right beats and keeping everyone on their feet with their music selections. The mix was so good, you just had to groove.

The Mainland Block Party has really carved a niche for itself, consistently bringing A-list Nigerian artistes closer to their fans, whether they are on the mainland or the island. It’s more than just a party; it’s a whole platform that gives music lovers the chance to experience their favorite artistes live and direct. The way they pull up with top-tier talent every time is just something else.

And speaking of top-tier talent, get ready because SeyiVibez himself is about to shut down Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on 29 December 2026. This mega event is powered by The Plug and, you guessed it, the Mainland Block Party. So you know it's going to be premium. After the show BNXN gave, who else is already booking their tickets for SeyiVibez’s concert?